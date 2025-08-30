Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): Colours in a classroom are simply tools of learning for most students, but for 17-year-old Aahan Ritesh Prajapati, they were a silent obstacle. He showed grit and determination in the face of limitation and a strong sense of empowerment given by his school led to a path that has earned him accolades.

Aahan Ritesh was born with red and green colour blindness and often struggled to understand maps, diagrams and periodic tables that his classmates grasped effortlessly. What could have been a lifelong limitation has become the foundation of a remarkable journey--one that is today winning international recognition and, more importantly, giving hope to thousands of colour-blind children like him.

Instead of resigning to his challenge, Aahan decided to fight back. His pioneering machine-learning model, capable of modifying textbook diagrams and maps for colour-blind students, has achieved 99.7 per cent accuracy, according to a release. The innovation recently won him the prestigious Crest Gold Award (UK) and has been celebrated on global academic platforms.

Behind this lies a story of compassion, courage and the nurturing ecosystem that Namrata Adani, Promoter, Adani International School, has created. "At our school, children are not defined by limitations, but empowered by possibilities," Namrata Adani often says. It is this ethos that gave Aahan the confidence to dream big and the resilience to keep going.

His mission took root in Anand, Gujarat, where--with the support of the Dr Shivani Bhatt Charitable Foundation--he organised colour blindness screening camps across four districts. More than 10,000 students were tested and 131 discovered, often for the first time, that they were colour blind. For many, it was a life-altering revelation. One aspiring Army cadet, who had struggled silently for years, finally understood why certain subjects had always seemed impossibly difficult.

Determined to offer real solutions, Aahan designed not only his artificial intelligence (AI)-powered model but also bilingual awareness leaflets, inclusive stationery, and teacher-friendly guides to make classrooms more empathetic. His work has been featured at the Indo-French Conference on AI and Healthcare at IIT-Delhi and is set to be published in the International Journal of High School Research, New York.

"At Adani International School, this transformation is not an exception--it is a reflection of the school's spirit. It is where challenges are turned into courage, empathy becomes innovation, and every child is encouraged to dream not just for themselves, but for the world," the release said.

For Aahan, though, the true reward lies in the smiles of children who finally feel seen. "If even one child can understand better because of my work, I consider it a success," he says, his voice carrying both humility and conviction.

Namrata Adani believes that stories like Aahan's reflect the larger vision of Adani International School--an institution committed to nurturing not just achievers, but changemakers. "Education must go beyond textbooks. It must shape compassionate leaders who can touch lives," she says.

And so, from one student's struggle has emerged a movement for inclusivity. (ANI)

