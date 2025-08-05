New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has emphasised the need to adapt swiftly to disruptive technologies, rethink legacy structures and prioritise synergy across the three services to tackle the challenges emanating from the constantly evolving nature of warfare.

He was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural edition of the Annual Trident Lecture Series, organised by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) to mark its Foundation Day, at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on August 05, 2025.

He underscored the importance of technological convergence and integrated operations to ensure national security in today's times.

The event brought together senior defence leadership, strategic thinkers and scholars to reflect on the theme 'Dominating the Future Battlespace'. It also witnessed the formal release of the first General Bipin Rawat Paper on Manned-Unmanned Teaming, a tribute to India's first CDS and his enduring legacy in shaping joint operational philosophy and transformative defence thinking, said the Ministry of Defence.

The August 2025 issue of Synergy, CENJOWS' flagship journal, was also launched, featuring incisive articles on emerging strategic trends.

As part of the event, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff delivered a lecture on 'Urgency in Tri-Services Reforms', underlining the critical timelines and institutional steps needed for meaningful reform. Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training) gave a lecture on 'Imbibing Indian Heritage Statecraft in Future Warfighting', which examined how indigenous civilizational wisdom can inform modern military thinking.

The Lecture series acts as an annual forum for critical reflection, strategic foresight and policy innovation, aimed at addressing the evolving dynamics of warfare and national defence. (ANI)

