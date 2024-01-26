Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the "rapid" progress in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi on Thursday launched development projects worth more than Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion, Modi was presented with an idol of Lord Ram by Adityanath, days after the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Welcoming the prime minister, Adityanath said the people of the country will ensure that Modi becomes the prime minister for the third consecutive term after the general elections and the BJP will win with an unprecedented majority.

"The rapid progress of Uttar Pradesh is due to PM Modi's leadership. We admire his dedication to creating a new India," Adityanath said.

Adityanath said development projects, ranging from housing schemes to infrastructure, launched by the Modi government are benefiting every citizen of the country without any discrimination.

