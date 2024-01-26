New Delhi, January 25: A large Hindu temple existed at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi now stands, the Hindu side in the dispute said on Thursday, citing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report. The report, submitted to the court recently, was made available to both sides on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in the courts, read out portions of the survey report, which, he said, suggest the existence of a large Hindu temple structure there earlier. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Survey Report on Gyanvapi Masjid Complex To Be Given to Both Sides, Rules Varanasi Court.

Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain Speaks on ASI Report

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, gives details on the Gyanvapi case. He says, "The ASI has said that during the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and preexisting structure. A total of 34… pic.twitter.com/fdBFeIsQAV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, gives details on the Gyanvapi case. He says, "The ASI has said that Sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil...… pic.twitter.com/0qZ49HBOcL — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

"The ASI findings suggest that modifications were made to the mosque, reusing pillars and plaster with minor alterations. Some pillars from the Hindu temple were slightly modified for use in the new structure. Attempts were made to remove the carvings on the pillars," he claimed, citing the ASI report. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Decide on January 6 on Making ASI Survey Report on Gyanvapi Masjid Complex Public.

He also said that nearly three dozen inscriptions at the purported ancient temple, in Devanagari, Telugu, and other language scripts, were also noted by the ASI.

