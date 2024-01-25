New Delhi, January 25: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, ahead of the 75th Republic Day, approved Gallantry Awards for 80 Armed Forces personnel, including 12 posthumous. These awards include six Kirti Chakras (three posthumous); 16 Shaurya Chakras (two posthumous); 53 Sena Medals (seven posthumous); one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The Defence Ministry said on Thursday that three of the Kirti Chakras and two of the Shaurya Chakras will be awarded posthumously. These awards are equivalent to the wartime Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra, respectively. Padma Awards 2024 Winners List: India’s First Woman Elephant Mahout Parbati Baruah Among 34 Unsung Heroes Awarded Padma Shri on Eve of 75th Republic Day.

The Ministry said that the Kirti Chakra awardees are Major Deependra Vikram Basnet (4 Sikh), Major Digvijay Singh Rawat (21 Para-Special Forces), Captain Anshuman Singh (Army Medical Corps, 26 Punjab - Posthumous), Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav (21 Mahar), Havildar Abdul Majid (9 Para-Special Forces) (Posthumous) and Sepoy Pawan Kumar (Grenadiers, 55 Rashtriya Rifles - Posthumous).

According to the Defence Ministry, Major Basnet led an operation and eliminated hardcore terrorists along the Line of Control. He was the commander of an ambush team deployed in the Keren sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2023. The ambush was planned following intelligence regarding the likely infiltration by a group of five terrorists. Basnet's surveillance team spotted the terrorists and provided him early warning. Gallantry Awards 2024: Army Doctor Gets Kirti Chakra Posthumously for Saving Lives in Fire; Kashmiri Paratrooper for Bravery in Rajouri.

Basnet's citation said: "Showing outstanding presence of mind in a high-pressure situation, he quickly re-adjusted his troops to trap the terrorists. The leading terrorist, firing indiscriminately, threw grenades at the Major and his team. Realising the grave danger to his men and unmindful of his own safety, the officer crawled towards the terrorist amidst heavy fire and killed him at a close range. In the ensuing firefight, he came face to face with a second terrorist. He engaged the terrorist in fierce hand-to-hand combat and killed him with his combat knife."

Major Rawat's citation said that the officer tactfully manoeuvred his squad to engage terrorists during an operation in Manipur in early 2023 in a display of remarkable combat skills. During another operation last year, the officer received intelligence regarding infiltration by valley-based insurgent groups in a sensitive area. He established a close-knit surveillance grid and successfully apprehended three senior cadres by physically overpowering them in close-quarter combat.

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Maneo Francis PF (21 Para-Special Forces), Major Amandeep Jakhar (4 Sikh), Captain MV Pranjal (Signals, 63 Rashtriya Rifles - Posthumous), Captain Akshat Upadhyay (20 Jat), Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Sinh (21 Mahar), Havildar Sanjay Kumar (9 Assam Rifles), Rifleman Alok Rao (18 Assam Rifles - Posthumous) and Parshotam Kumar (Civilian c/o 63 Rashtriya Rifles), Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera (Navy), Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (IAF), Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (IAF), DSP Mohan Lal (J&K Police), ASI Amit Raina (J&K Police), SI Faroz Ahmed Dar (J&K Police) and Constable Varun Singh (J&K Police). The President also approved 311 defence decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel.

