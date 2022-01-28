Bhopal, Jan 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday asked financially well-off people to adopt anganwadis so that children studying there can get nutritious diets.

Speaking after transferring Rs 875 crore into the accounts of 3.5 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries, the CM said he had adopted two anganwadis.

Chouhan said the PMAY was a unique scheme aimed at changing the lives of the poor, adding that 35 lakh people had been provided houses so far in MP.

He said his government planned to create two lakh self-employment opportunities per month, doubling the earlier target of one lakh.

"We want to accomplish the dream of the youth to turn entrepreneurs with bank loans,” the CM said.

