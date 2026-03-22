Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the internal meeting with the Trinamool Congress party workers on Sunday, said that after securing a victory in Bengal, the next step will be to head to Delhi, TMC sources said.

Banerjee took a major charge at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that they didn't allow President Droupadi Murmu to visit the Ayodhya Ram Temple simply because she belongs to a tribal community, sources added.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, March 23, 2026? Know if Banks Are Open or Closed This Monday.

Speaking on the issue of reported LPG shortage, the West Bengal Chief Minister took a jibe, stating that they can't provide gas during the elections, but they can provide cash, sources said.

"Keep a cool head; they have brought in a large number of outsiders. We, however, want a peaceful election. Two of our boys have been arrested simply for chanting 'Joy Bangla'," she said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17e Available for Lowest Price in India.

As per the sources, Banerjee assured legal support to those whose names will be removed from the voter list or those who will face difficulties after the publishing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) supplementary list

She further condemned the BJP for transferring over fifty officers in the last three days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, saying that they have left the citizens completely powerless, sources said.

"Today, I wish to warn you: you are completely powerless. In just three days, they have removed fifty of our officers. If any untoward incident occurs, who will take responsibility? You have to take responsibility, Modi and Vanish Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar)," she questioned.

This comes as West Bengal gears up for its Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. Like then, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)