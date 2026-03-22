Mumbai, March 22: As the new week begins, many banking customers are inquiring about the operational status of financial institutions for Monday, March 23. This comes as "23 march holiday" is trending on Google Trends. According to the official holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks across the majority of the country will remain open on Monday. While the month of March features several significant holidays, March 23 is not designated as a nationwide bank holiday.

Bank Operational Status for March 23

For most Indian states or cities, Monday, March 23, is a standard working day for both public and private sector banks. This follows a weekend where many branches were closed on Saturday, March 21, in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan-Id), and the subsequent regular Sunday closure on March 22. Bank Holidays March 23-29: Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week; Check Details.

While March 23 marks Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) to honour the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, it is generally observed as a memorial day rather than a gazetted bank holiday. Consequently, services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances are expected to proceed as usual.

Upcoming Bank Closures This Week, March 23-29

Although banks are open this Monday, customers should prepare for a cluster of holidays later in the week. The RBI calendar indicates that physical branches will see rolling closures starting from Thursday:

March 26 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in cities such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla for Ram Navami.

Banks will be closed in cities such as Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla for Ram Navami. March 27 (Friday): Banks will observe closure in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna and Vijayawada on account of Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain).

Banks will observe closure in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna and Vijayawada on account of Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain). March 28 (Saturday): All banks nationwide will be closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

All banks nationwide will be closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. March 29 (Sunday): Standard weekly closure.

Digital Banking and Branch Planning for March 23

Despite physical branch closures later this week, digital banking remains unaffected. Mobile banking apps, Net Banking, and UPI services will continue to operate 24/7, allowing for seamless fund transfers and bill payments. ATMs will also remain functional for cash requirements, though heavy demand is expected during the upcoming long weekend in certain states. Customers planning to visit a branch for tasks that cannot be handled online, such as locker access or specialised documentation, are advised to complete these transactions early in the week to avoid the upcoming holiday disruptions. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Bank holidays in India are categorised under three brackets: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Because many holidays are state-specific, it is always recommended to check with your local branch or the official RBI website for the most accurate information pertaining to your specific region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).