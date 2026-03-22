Mumbai, March 22: Just weeks after its global debut, Apple's latest entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 17e, has seen its first major price correction in the Indian market. Electronic retail giant Vijay Sales has listed the device at a record low of INR 62,900, down from its original launch price of INR 64,900. The move comes as retailers look to capture early-adopter momentum in a highly competitive mid-premium segment.

Pricing and Bank Offers on Apple iPhone 17e

The current listing of INR 62,900 for the 256GB base model represents a flat discount of INR 2,000. However, the effective price can be lowered further through several integrated bank promotions. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price Ever in India.

HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail of an additional instant discount of INR 3,500 on EMI transactions, potentially bringing the cost down to INR 59,400. Other participating banks, including OneCard and HSBC, are offering discounts ranging from INR 2,000 to INR 3,000. These offers are available both on the Vijay Sales e-commerce platform and at their physical retail outlets across India.

iPhone 172 Marks a Shift in Apple's Strategy

The iPhone 17e represents a shift in Apple's product positioning for 2026. Unlike previous "e" or "SE" models that often utilised older chassis designs, the 17e features a modern build with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The device is powered by the A19 Bionic chip, ensuring it supports the full suite of "Apple Intelligence" features launched with iOS 26. By doubling the base storage to 256GB this year, Apple has addressed a long-standing consumer request for more out-of-the-box capacity in its entry-level tier. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max; Check Price, Specifications and Features Comparison.

Key Hardware Specifications of Apple iPhone 17e

While the iPhone 17e lacks the "Dynamic Island" and secondary ultra-wide lens found on the standard iPhone 17, it carries several flagship-grade internals:

Camera: A 48MP Fusion main sensor with 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom.

A 48MP Fusion main sensor with 2x optical-quality telephoto zoom. Durability: Second-generation Ceramic Shield front cover for improved drop protection.

Second-generation Ceramic Shield front cover for improved drop protection. Charging: USB-C integration and full MagSafe wireless charging compatibility.

USB-C integration and full MagSafe wireless charging compatibility. Modem: The new C1X cellular chip for enhanced 5G connectivity in low-signal areas.

Industry analysts suggest that early discounts on the iPhone 17e are intended to stave off competition from the recently launched Google Pixel 10a and upcoming mid-range flagship refreshes from Samsung. By positioning the 17e closer to the INR 60,000 mark through bank offers, Apple is making a strategic play for consumers who want the latest A-series performance without the premium price tag of the Pro models.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vijay Sales). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).