New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A day after the Congress announced a cap of five years for leaders holding a particular post, party MP T N Prathapan on Monday resigned as the chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress citing he has completed the tenure and termed the reform measure a "good decision".

Prathapan's resignation is the first to come to light since the reform measure of capping a tenure was announced following deliberations at the party's 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

In the 'Udaipur Declaration', announced after three days of brainstorming, the Congress said many views were put forward over the continuation of the same person in a party post for a long time.

"It is in the interest of the organisation that no person should hold a post for more than five years so that newcomers can get a chance," the Congress declared.

In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Prathapan said it has been five years since he was appointed as national chairman of the AIFC in 2017.

According to the Udaipur Declaration, the tenure of all party posts has been fixed as five years, he said.

"Obeying this, I'm resigning as National Chairman of All India Fishermen. This was one of many suggestions I had submitted to the Nav Sankalp Shivir. And this is a very important and good decision that the party has taken," Prathapan said.

"I kindly request you to accept my resignation as National Chairman of All India Fishermen Congress. I humbly acknowledge that I will do my best towards any responsibility that the Congress president will assign me in future," he said.

The MP from Kerala's Thrissur said the party has given him everything and he is ready to "strive hard to pay back".

