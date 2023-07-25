Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Faced with large scale attrition of leaders after the fall of its coalition government with the BJP in 2018, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken to social media to scout for new stakeholders to begin the political journey afresh in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP youth president Waheed Parra said besides engaging the youth in the political process, the online campaign will also open up the political space for those who want to be associated with politics, but do not have the referrals and connections to do so.

Also Read | UGC NET Result 2023 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA Declares National Eligibility Test Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

"This is the first time such a step has been taken by any political party. One of the objectives is to bring the youth into the political process. This will open the political space for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"At the same time, there is a vacuum on the ground as there is no political conversation or political space. We want to reach out to those youth who are not politically connected and don't have the right kind of recommendations to join politics. Our aim is not only to engage the youth but empower them democratically," Parra, the brain behind PDP's online scouting for future leaders, told PTI.

Also Read | Udupi College Case: Karnataka Police Accused of Harassing Woman Activist's Family Over Filming in Girls' Restrooms Issue.

Parra said with election to 47,000 grassroots level representatives due in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP was trying to bring in more and more educated youth to these positions.

"There will be 47,000 persons who will be involved in grassroots democracy (Panchayat and Urban Local bodies) elections in the coming days. Our effort is that more and more of these should be educated, qualified and have the passion to serve. It should not be that new people only come through referrals and recommendations.

"Just like people apply for jobs or admissions in universities, through this form, the idea is to make the democratic process participatory and make people stakeholders in the grassroots democracy. We are not shifting people out of their native places. This process is about how one can bring a political change in their village and own areas,” he added.

Parra said through the conventional process adopted by political parties, the same set of people are elected, which does not make any room for new people.

"This has resulted in many youngsters staying away from the political process. Our effort is to bring in more and more youth," he said.

The thought probably emerged as the PDP lost most of its leaders to other political parties after the BJP brought down Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government in June 2018.

Parra said the response to the online campaign has been encouraging.

"The response is good. We have used social media and so far 1,000 youth have approached us. We have not yet spread our campaign, this is just the beginning," he said.

"There are many who have become part of any political party for the first time. We don't see it only politically, it is also an engagement with the youth and empowerment as well. There is a section who does not want to participate in rallies and marches but want to contribute in their respective areas. The aim is to make them stakeholders," Parra added.

Irshad Ahmad Lone, one of the aspirants, said the online campaign is a good move.

"It will give chances to youngsters to come forward. In other parties, politics has become hereditary. An MLA supports his son and he in turn roots for his children. For the first time, there is a party which has opened the space for the youth who want to participate in the political process. We don't have to look for mentors to get into the system. Whoever wants to participate can do it," Lone said.

He said he wants to be part of the development process in his area.

"We will participate in all the elections -- be it panch, sarpanch or DDC. We don't want to leave it to them anymore. We will carry out the development work by ourselves,” Lone said.

Misbah ul Mushtaq, another aspirant, is hopeful of getting a response from the party.

"I saw this on Facebook and filled up the form. Until now, we could not get into a political party. Now, we can just open social media and register ourselves. We are hopeful that we will get a response from the party as well," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)