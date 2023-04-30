Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 30 (ANI): A woman allegedly hanged herself after killing her three kids in Magra area of Bihar's Gaya district, police said.

"A woman named Malti Devi and her three children were found dead on Saturday in the Magra police station area of Gaya," Himanshu, City Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

According to the SP Himanshu, the woman had first hanged her children and then hanged herself.

"The police recorded the matter and the bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination," he added.

He said that in the preliminary investigation, a case of harassment by the husband has come to the fore.

"Malti Devi's relatives have accused her husband of domestic tension due to which she committed suicide," he said.

Moreover, the police had arrested the husband and further investigation is underway.

