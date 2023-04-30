Mumbai, April 30: Mumbai and its neighbouring city have been receiving rainfall for the last two days. On Sunday, Mumbaikars once again woke up to a rainy morning as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city, thus bringing the rising temperatures down. Amid the scorching heatwave across the country, the unseasonal showers of spells come as a blessing in disguise for Mumbaikars. Having said that it seems the maximum city will continue to receive a few more spells of unseasonal rains.

Mumbai Weather, a Twitter user had a few days ago said that many parts of India will receive thunderstorms for the next few days including Maharashtra. "Mumbai also likely to get rains around 30 April," the Weather enthusiast said. Meanwhile, SkymetWeather has said that light rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra. The private weather agency also said that hailstorms are likely to take place over a few places including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Mumbai Rains Today! Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Downpour in April.

Skymet has also said that temperatures over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are normal and the chances of a heat wave have been ruled out for at least till the next week. On Saturday, the IMD in its forecast said that light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is possible over Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and several districts of Maharashtra.

Besides, the IMD had also issued a yellow alert warning with light to moderate rain and gusty winds for several areas near Mumbai. However, the spells of unseasonal rains are not likely to sustain further. Although the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted cloudy skies in Mumbai but said that there would be no rain in the maximum city till May 4. Mumbai Rains: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes 'Shower' on Twitter After Unseasonal 'April' Rainfall Surprises Mumbaikars Once Again.

Amid all of this, IMD recently released its temperature forecast for the month of May. In its forecast, the weather agency said that most parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness cooler nights starting next month although places are Konkan and Vidarbha will continue to feel the heat during the day.

