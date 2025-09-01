Patna (Bihar) [India], September 1 (ANI): Raising questions over the government's foreign policy, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer whether our troops can freely patrol near the areas of the India-China border.

Khera on Sunday also raised questions about the government's handling of the June 2020 Chinese aggression in the Galwan Valley, particularly in light of Prime Minister Modi's ongoing official visit to China for the SCO summit.

"After 'My Dear Friend Donald Trump' it is 'My Dear Friend Xi Jinping'.Tell me, did we get justice for Galwan? Is the status quo of April 2020 in place? Are our Forces able to patrol where they used to before April 2020? Will the PM get answers for these? Friends keep changing, hearts break, and then new friends are sought. You have seen the condition of the country, of the economy, of foreign policy," Khera told ANI.

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Sunday.

Both the leaders of their respective countries exchanged views on ways to increase and balance the bilateral trade between the two nations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said earlier.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Misri said, "Two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers and jointly fight terrorism. There was a desire to make additional progress on all of these issues on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual sensitivity."

He also mentioned that the boundary issue figured in the discussions between the two leaders.

"Both leaders took note of the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions since then. In voicing certain principles related to this issue, the Prime Minister underlined the need for peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued and smooth development of bilateral relations," Misri said.

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned that in the meeting, recognition was given to the important role India and the Chinese economies can play in stabilising world trade.

PM Modi also met several world leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit reception in Tianjin on Sunday, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties across defence, trade, energy, and culture.

At the official reception hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan, PM Modi exchanged greetings with the host and joined other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the customary family photograph. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)