Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 13 (ANI): As the festive fervour builds, Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, is preparing for its most extravagant celebration of the year, Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival after West Bengal.

The city transforms into a dazzling spectacle, illuminated like a galaxy with magnificent pandals ranging from fifty lakhs to crores, drawing lakhs of devotees and pilgrims from across the country.

Also Read | Mentally Challenged or Craze for Social Media Reel? Man Electrocuted After Climbing Atop Pune-Bound Humsafar Express at Nagpur Railway Station; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

With such massive footfall anticipated, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has enforced a series of restrictions and interim orders to ensure smooth traffic management, public safety, and peaceful festivities.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder remarked, "Durga Puja was once considered the greatest festival of Hindu Bengalis, but today it has become a universal celebration. The grandest festivities in Tripura take place in the AMC area of Agartala, where over 806 pujas are organised, making it the cultural heartbeat of the state."

Also Read | JP Nadda Congratulates Mizoram on Joining India's Railway Map, Says 'Bairabi-Sairang Rail Link Connects Aizawl to Indian Railways Network for First Time'.

The Mayor further highlighted AMC's responsibilities during the festival--maintaining cleanliness, curbing traffic congestion, and keeping pollution under control. He noted that the Joynagar immersion ghat alone witnesses the immersion of more than 400 idols every year, making it the largest immersion site in North Tripura.

Acknowledging the state leadership, Majumder praised Chief Minister Manik Saha for ensuring disciplined and peaceful celebrations across the city and even extending festivities to remote regions.

"This year's Durga Puja will be celebrated in a more complete and vibrant way than ever before," Dipak Majumder asserted.

As Agartala readies itself, the festival promises not just devotion, but also a spectacular blend of tradition, culture, and community spirit--drawing the nation's eyes to the heart of Tripura.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to declare Sangrama Puja as a restricted holiday.

Tripura CM said that he has raised this matter in the cabinet regarding declaring a holiday on Sangrama Puja, according to an official statement.

Ahead of Durga Puja, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday interacted with the Pradhan Samajpatis, exchanging greetings and listening to their valuable views on a wide range of issues.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already undertaken several initiatives for the socio-economic development of the Janajati brothers and sisters.

He added that the insightful suggestions and profound knowledge shared by the Samajpatis have further strengthened his resolve to work with greater confidence for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)