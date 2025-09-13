Nagpur, September 13: A shocking accident unfolded at Nagpur railway station on Friday afternoon when a man in his late 20s was electrocuted after climbing atop the Pune-bound Humsafar Express. The incident, which occurred around 2.30 pm on platform number 7, was captured on video and has since gone viral.

Eyewitnesses said the unidentified man, appearing disoriented, climbed onto the AC coach roof moments after the train’s arrival. Despite repeated warnings from bystanders who shouted “You will die,” he continued pacing atop the train. Seconds later, he accidentally touched the high-tension overhead wire powering the train. A bright flash followed, and the man collapsed, falling onto the platform. Hyderabad: 1 Electrocuted to Death, 3 Injured While Removing Marriage Pandal in Trimulgherry; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Nagpur Man Electrocuted After Climbing Atop Pune-Bound Train

Initially, confusion prevailed about his condition, with some reports suggesting he died on the spot. However, officials confirmed that railway staff rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Mumbai Rains Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted to Death After Coming in Contact With Live Wire in Bhandup, Shocking Video Surfaces.

CCTV footage shows the man earlier arriving at the station via Kerala Express, wandering around before heading to platform 7. Authorities are investigating whether he was mentally challenged or attempting a dangerous stunt for a social media reel.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have launched a probe. Preliminary findings suggest mental instability, with foul play ruled out. Efforts are underway to establish his identity through missing persons records.

The shocking incident has once again raised concerns over railway safety, trespassing, and the risks posed by thrill-seeking stunts often linked to viral social media trends.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

