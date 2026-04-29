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Agency News Agency News India News | Agra: Heatwave in North India Triggers Decline in Tourist Footfall at Taj Mahal Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Speaking to ANI, a tourist, Anjali Singh, said, "Children wanted to visit the Taj Mahal. It is very hot here... We have completed our tour within an hour... We had to face a lot of problems due to the heat..."

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A severe heatwave across Northern India on Tuesday resulted in a noticeable drop in the number of tourists visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. With temperatures rising sharply, the usually bustling monument saw thinned crowds as visitors struggled to cope with the extreme weather conditions.

According to the officials, heatwaves in North India resulted in a decrease in the footfall of tourists at the Taj Mahal.

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Speaking to ANI, a tourist, Anjali Singh, said, "Children wanted to visit the Taj Mahal. It is very hot here... We have completed our tour within an hour... We had to face a lot of problems due to the heat..."

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said that maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and northeast India, where temperatures remain below 36 degrees Celsius.

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The weather agency further informed that the highest maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Akola.

The India Meteorological Department forecasted heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on April 26 and heat wave conditions on April 27.

The weather department said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27, and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat during the same period, with similar conditions expected over parts of Chhattisgarh till April 28.

Earlier on Sunday, the district administration in Prayagraj issued an advisory over rising temperatures, and as residents are struggling amid intense heat and harsh sunlight, officials said.

"We have changed the school timings, and schools will be closed by 12 pm so that children do not have to stay in the sun unnecessarily. Whenever anyone goes outside at this time, they should cover their head. The body should remain hydrated, and one should drink adequate amounts of water regularly to avoid dehydration," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told ANI.

Urging people to avoid outings in the heat, he said, "And if they do, they should take full precautions. We are installing water ATMs wherever needed."

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat wave alert for parts of northwest and central India, warning that scorching conditions are likely to continue over the next three days.

The weather department said heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated/some parts of isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Gujarat on June 27. A heat wave also gripped Varanasi as people struggled for relief.

Avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing. Cover your head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors, IMD said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)