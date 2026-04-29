What Is Vaping and How Is It Injurious to Health? Everything You Need To Know Amid Riyan Parag Controversy

Mumbai, April 29: The rise of vaping - the practice of inhaling aerosol from electronic cigarettes - has sparked intense global debate, balancing its potential use as a smoking cessation tool against emerging evidence of significant health risks. Recently, the issue reached the high-profile arena of professional sports after a viral video appeared to show cricketer Riyan Parag using a vaping device in the dressing room during Tuesday’s IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). This incident has reignited public discussion regarding the health implications of these devices, especially among young adults and professional athletes. Riyan Parag Caught Smoking Vape in Dressing Room During PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral.

What Is Vaping?

Vaping involves using electronic devices, often designed to resemble pens, USB drives, or other common items, to heat a liquid into an inhalable aerosol. Contrary to the misconception that this vapor is merely harmless "water mist," it typically contains a complex mixture of substances. E-liquids commonly include nicotine - a highly addictive stimulant - alongside flavorings, solvents like propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine, and various volatile organic compounds. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Will BCCI Penalise the Rajasthan Royals Captain?

The Health Risks

While proponents have historically argued that vaping is less harmful than traditional combustible tobacco, the scientific consensus is evolving to highlight substantial risks. Research indicates that vaping poses a multi-systemic threat to human health, affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and nervous systems.

Respiratory Impact: Inhaling these aerosols can lead to acute lung irritation, chronic cough, and exacerbation of conditions like asthma. The medical community has also identified E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), a severe and potentially life-threatening condition associated with vaping.

Cardiovascular Damage: Nicotine acts as a potent stimulant that increases heart rate and blood pressure. Chronic exposure has been linked to arterial stiffness, impaired endothelial function, and increased workload on the heart, which are significant markers for long-term cardiovascular disease.

Chemical Exposure: Beyond nicotine, users are often exposed to heavy metals, such as nickel, tin and lead, that can leach from the device's heating coil. Other harmful substances, including formaldehyde and acrolein, have been detected in e-cigarette aerosols and are recognized as potential carcinogens.

For athletes, the physiological effects of nicotine and the respiratory strain caused by inhaling aerosols can directly undermine aerobic capacity and recovery. While some adult smokers may use vaping to transition away from traditional cigarettes, the trend among non-smokers and youth is alarming. The rapid onset of nicotine dependence, coupled with the long-term uncertainty surrounding the health impacts of chronic aerosol inhalation, has led health organizations worldwide to advocate for stricter regulations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).