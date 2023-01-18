Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the first public meeting of Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) in Khammam, the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Tuesday asked whether Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has done any good for the district.

Addressing a letter to the Telangana CM, Sharmila said, "More than as a surprise, it comes as a shocker to the entire state, and especially to the people of the erstwhile Khammam district, that you chose Khammam to unleash future BRS agenda on the nation."

The YSRTP chief also accused KCR of "launching lies" and "peddling false promises".

"Spare your thoughts for the district and answer yourself if your government and your party have ever done any good to Khammam district for you to be fearlessly standing on this matti (soil) and perpetrate the usual practice of launching new lies and peddling fresh false promises," she said.

She 'strongly demanded' KCR to 'explain his stand' before the public meeting.

"I once again put forward my strong demand and an equally earnest appeal. Please explain your stand on the above issues, while you step on the soil of Khammam," she said. (ANI)

