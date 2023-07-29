Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Muharram procession, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Imambara in Maharaj Bada of Gwalior and said that he was here to maintain the "tradition of Gorkhi."

"I have come here to maintain the tradition of Gorkhi. The first procession which is observed in Gwalior, I have come here to maintain it. Our wish is that our state moves forward on the path of development. In the last 8 to 10 days there was no rainfall, today we have experienced some rainfall. We are still awaiting more rainfall so that our farmers are benefitted," Scindia said after visiting the Imambara on Friday.

Significantly, Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance among Muslims.

As many as 11 youths sustained burn injuries after they came in contact with a live high-tension wire during a religious procession taken out in Bihar’s Gopalganj ahead of Muharram, said the police on Friday. The incident took place in Harpur Dharmachak village of the district. (ANI)

