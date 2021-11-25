Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday, a day before Tripura civic polls, wrote to the Director-General of Police and requested him to take the appropriate actions against the alleged terror tactics adopted by the miscreants/outsiders inside the poll-bound Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Agartala Municipal Corporation areas at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He alleged that the miscreants are indulging in terrorizing the houses of the opposition supporters with dire consequences, with the threat not to move to the polling stations tomorrow on November 25, 2021, for urban local body elections.

"I on behalf of the Communist Party of India(Marxist) and Tripura Left Front Committee urge upon you to take the appropriate actions that all such intruders to be flushed out from the poll-bound areas within no time and all sorts of arrangements to be made to create a conducive environment for the sake of free and fair elections," Chowdhury said in his letter.

"I would like to inform you that so far information has been pouring from different poll-bound ULBs and several wards of Agartala Municipal Council that a large number of miscreants are intruding into those areas at the behest of the ruling BJP and indulging in terrorizing the houses of the opposition supporters with dire consequences, with the threat not to move to the polling stations tomorrow on November 25, 2021," he added.

"Such information is being received from Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Teliamura, Khowai, Sabroom, Belonia, Melaghar and Agartala Municipal Corporation areas. - Today at around 4.00 pm a group of 15-20 such miscreants intruded into the house of Smriti Sarker, CPI(M) Candidate of Agartala Municipal Corporation and threatened her by openly demonstrating their firearms," he stated.

He further stated, "despite the repeated directions of Learned Apex Court and Tripura High Court in this regard the situations are not being improved rather deteriorating further and further".

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tripura Police said that an "adequate" arrangement of personnel has been made to conduct free and fair local body elections which is going to be held on November 25.

Elections are slated to be held in 644 polling stations across six Nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils and in the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Tripura Director General of Police VS Yadav, in a press statement, said that out of 644 polling stations, 370 have been placed in the 'A Category' and 274 in the 'B Category'.

After the directions of Supreme Court of India, additional 15 sections of CRPF are also being provided for the Agartala Municipal Elections and outside," the police statement read.

The police further said that so far action was taken against 88 "trouble mongers" while 244 "vulnerable hamlets" have been identified in the state and round the clock fixed picket/vehicular mobile/foot patrolling as per ground requirement are being maintained.

It also said a special drive has been launched for the execution of pending warrants. A total of 161 pending warrants have been executed while 433 preventive arrests have been made so far after the declaration of Municipal Elections.

Specific cases under the appropriate section of law have been registered in all the reported incidents of political violence. So far 57 political cases have been registered after the declaration of the Municipal Election. As preventive action 63 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of law after the declaration of Municipal Elections," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the apex court in its order had said that since the election process has commenced, it is the bounden obligation of the respondents Tripura government authorities "to ensure that no political party which is in the fray is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner." (ANI)

