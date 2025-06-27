Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik visited the command and control room on Friday to oversee security arrangements for the 148th edition of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, which is being organised in Ahmedabad and is the longest in the country.

According to GS Malik, the Rath Yatra began in the morning, and he monitored the AI system in the control room, which receives feeds from drones and static CCTV cameras.

"The Rath Yatra started this morning... I was monitoring the AI system in the control room that is receiving feed from the drone and static CCTV. Alerts are being generated based on the headcount and passing it on as necessary", he told ANI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Ahmedabad on Friday. On the occasion of the 148th Rath Yatra, the CM pulled the chariot at the Shree Jagannathji Mandir.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers early on Friday at Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple and performed the Mangala Aarti.

In a post on X, Amit Shah reflected on his "divine and extraordinary experience" and shared visuals while performing the "mangala aarti" at the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple.

"On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all," Amit Shah post read.

The Union Home Minister extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, calling the festival a "unique confluence of faith and devotion."

"Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X.Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage. (ANI)

