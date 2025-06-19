Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): Rajesh Patel, a businessman and an eyewitness to the tragic AI171 plane crash on June 12, has claimed that while helping in the rescue efforts, he discovered around 70 tola gold and around Rs 70,000 in cash from the debris, which he handed over to government authorities.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Rajesh Patel said, "The crash took place around 300 meters from my house. We rushed to the site in the ambulance of a doctor who lives next to me... Nothing was visible when we reached the crash site. Our eyes were burning due to the fuel and fire pouring all around us, and there was no place to go inside due to the smoke... After the fire was extinguished, we approached the crash and saw that the bodies of people were lying everywhere."

"We tried to find survivors so we could take them to the hospital. But after witnessing the scene, it was clear there could be no one alive. The entire plane's debris and bodies were lying in a heap. We helped collect the bodies using old sarees, dupattas and wheat rags... After all the bodies were recovered, we thought since we could not save anyone, we should at least take care of their belongings," said Patel.

Adding further, Patel said, "We found British passports, Indian passports, burnt mobiles, laptops, and iPads in the debris. We found a passenger's mobile still on, whose screen was broken, and the phone was not working. We found a lot of jewellery. We found 70-80 tolas of gold. We gave that to the officer there. Our effort was that at least the last remains of the deceased could be given to their families... We also found a Gita and idols of Lord Krishna. We collected all this and gave it to the government officer... We just wanted to help the people. I have not even taken a single photograph of that site... We also found Rs 50,000 to 70,000 in cash. We gave all this to the government officer."

Earlier in the day, Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital stated that 211 DNA samples of those who were killed in the Air India 171 crash had been matched, further stating that other samples were being verified.

He also stated that the administration had been trying its best and would call on families to collect the remains as soon as the reports of the DNA samples came.

"211 (DNA) samples have been matched. All other samples are being verified... The administration is trying its best. As soon as the report comes, the families will be called immediately. We try not to waste even a single minute. We are here to assist the families," Joshi told ANI.

The mortal remains of the co-pilot of the flight, Clive Kunder, were brought to his residence in Mumbai today.

Kunder lived with his mother and father in the Goregaon (West) area. His body arrived earlier today at Mumbai Airport and was transported to his residence.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Thursday said that the flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad on June 12, was "well-maintained" and both the aircraft and its engines were regularly monitored, showing no issue before the flight.

In a statement for its customers, Air India's CEO informed that the plane had undergone its last major check in June 2023, while its right engine was overhauled in March of this year, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025.

Air India CEO also raised the recent incidents of delays and technical issues and apologised for the inconvenience.

He further added that Air India has elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on Boeing 787 fleet as a "confidence-building measure" while also noting that these checks may have impact on schedules.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

