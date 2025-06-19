New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): In order to facilitate the movement of Yoga Enthusiasts on the occasion of international Yoga Day, the Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 AM from all originating stations on June 21, an official statement said.

In a post on X, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025."

"Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable", it added.

As India is gearing up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, the government is organising a multitude of events nationwide to mark the occasion with "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as this year's themeYoga Sangam, the main event, will orchestrate a synchronised mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across India on June 21, 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national event at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This collective celebration aims to reaffirm our shared commitment to the timeless practice of yoga and its enduring relevance in today's world.

An invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition, Yoga has emerged as one of the most trusted means to boost physical and mental well-being. The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj', meaning "to join," "to yoke," or "to unite." It symbolises the unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between human and nature, and a holistic approach to health and well-being. (ANI)

