Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) US aircraft maker Boeing on Thursday said the company is in contact with Air India after one of the airline's Boeing 787-8 planes on way to Gatwick (London) crashed immediately after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

"We are in contact with Air India regarding flight 171 and stand ready to support them (Air India)," Boeing said in a statement.

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Many people were feared killed.

The pilot of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.

Boeing said, "Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

