Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): As authorities on Friday continued the process to identify through DNA sampling the deceased in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, shattered families wait anxiously to get details of their loved ones.

Father-in-law of Keenal Mistri from Gujarat's Anand city, who was among the 242 people onboard the London-bound plane that took off from Ahmedabad airport on July 12, said she had been on a month-long visit to India for dental treatment.

"We gave the blood sample, and it will take 72 hours (for DNA verification). She was in India for the last month for dental treatment as she had been living in London for the last year and was returning yesterday" he told ANI.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane bound for Gatwick airport had crashed shortly after it took off on June 12. The plane hit a building of the BJ Medical College Hostel and burst into flames. The airlines said that all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft had died in the mishap.

Most of the remains recovered from the burnt wreckage have been charred and cannot be identified and forensic teams are working around the clock to collect DNA samples.

Thakur Ravi, who prepares food at BJ Medical's UG mess, said, "In this accident, my mother, Sarlaben Pralhadji Thakur, and my two-year-old daughter Adyaravi Thakur are still missing after the plane crash. My mother, my wife, and I used to cook at the UG students' mess."

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said, "I entered the garden and saw thick smoke coming out (from the building)...I called my friends, around 15-20 of them came. I told them the plane has crashed...Whoever we rescued was alive, but two people died on their way to the hospital. Till I was there, 4 people were rescued...My other friends rescued around 20-25 students. We recovered eight cylinders. My home is 100m away from this place..."

Visuals from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital this morning showed police serve refreshments to families of those injured in the plane crash.

A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gujarat ATS recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the plane crash. (ANI)

