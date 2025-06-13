Jaipur, June 13: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police on Friday said. The incident took place in the Roopwas Police Station area on Monday, they said. SHO Chandramohan said the girl's father filed a complaint on Thursday evening. According to the FIR, the girl was on her way to the local market on June 9 when she was forcibly taken to a rented room by the youth named Rohit and his friends Rinku, Babbal and Bablu, all aged between 24 and 26 years. Indore Shocker: Man Strangles 65-Year-Old Grandmother for Not Giving Money To Buy Liquor in Madhya Pradesh, Hides Body in Bed; Arrested.

The girl's father in his complaint said that Rohit allegedly gagged and tied the girl using her scarf and then raped her in the room. His friends locked the door from outside and kept watch. The incident came to light when a neighbour spotted the three men loitering near the locked room and got suspicious. The accused appeared nervous on being questioned following which the neighbour demanded that they open the door. The neighbour informed the victim's father, who then lodged a police complaint.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.