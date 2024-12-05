Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival was inaugurated in 2019 to celebrate the city's rich heritage, empower businesses and artisans, and boost the tourism sector. Building on this vision, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially launched the grand 'Ahmedabad Shopping Festival' on Dussehra, October 12, 2024, a press release stated.

This vibrant festival blends festive celebrations with dynamic shopping experiences across various bustling zones and hotspots. Spanning 95 days, it is divided into three phases: October 12 to November 1, 2024; November 11 to December 13, 2024; and December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025. The first phase has already drawn over 20 lakh visitors, underscoring its immense popularity and cultural significance.

The grand Ahmedabad Shopping Festival, organised in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Government of Gujarat, proudly rivals global shopping festivals in scale and appeal. Covering four major shopping districts--Sindhu Bhavan Road, CG Road, Nikol Modern Street, and Kankaria Rambag Road--and 14 prominent hotspots, the festival showcases iconic locations such as Sabarmati Riverfront, Manek Chowk, Law Garden, Science City, Vastrapur, and Prahlad Nagar Road, as well as renowned shopping malls like Ahmedabad One and Palladium Mall.

The Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2024-25 aims to celebrate the city's cultural heritage, bolster the local economy, and establish Ahmedabad as a premier shopping destination. Supporting Gujarat's business community, the festival promotes local products and encourages visitors to explore handcrafted items, indigenous goods, and modern gadgets. With an eclectic mix of offerings--from daily essentials to rare artefacts--the festival also features vibrant light displays, selfie points, music festivals, cultural performances, fashion shows, magic shows, and flea markets. These engaging activities have garnered widespread appreciation. During its first phase, from October 12 to November 1, 2024, the festival attracted over 20 lakh visitors, including 7.5 lakh at the shopping zones and 3.6 lakh at Ahmedabad One Mall, highlighting its broad appeal.

The festival has introduced exciting initiatives to enhance the shopping experience, including maximum discounts, lucky draws, coupons, and attractive prizes. These efforts have significantly boosted the revenue of participating stores. Vibrant lighting and festive decorations have further enriched the atmosphere, drawing more visitors. In illuminated areas such as CG Road, sales across 30-40 stores increased by 12-15 per cent. Overall, the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival recorded an impressive Rs 69,904 crore in sales during October 2024, marking a 20.5 per cent growth compared to October 2023. (ANI)

