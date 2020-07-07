Ahmedabad, Jul 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 187 to 22,262 on Tuesday, state Health department said.

With five more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has mounted to 1,496, it said.

A total of 124 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the district to 17,193.

Of the 187 new cases, 172 cases were reported from the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation and rest 15 from rural areas in the district, it said.

Four of the five new fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad corporation limits and one from rural areas, the department added.

