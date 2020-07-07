A 60 years old man died by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa yesterday. He and his son had tested positive for #COVID19. A 60-year old man died by suicide at a quarantine centre of Pune Municipal Corporation in Kondhwa yesterday. He and his son had tested positive for #COVID19. Cause yet to be ascertained: Pune Police #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GVT4E9FdSP— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020 An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit 1102 km Southeast of Singapore at 04:24:46 IST, today: National Center for Seismology. An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit 1102 km Southeast of Singapore at 04:24:46 IST, today: National Center for Seismology— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

Mumbai, July 7: The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed one lakh-mark on Monday after 1,379 more people tested positive of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases inches closer to 7 lakh cases on Monday.

The national positivity rate in India for COVID-19 stood at 6.73 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The Maharashtra government on announced that hotels, lodges and guest houses can open with certain restrictions from July 8 in non-containment zones. Under the guidelines, Hotels, lodges and guest houses will operate at 33 percent capacity and only asymptomatic guests will be allowed to have accommodation.

Authorities in China's northern Inner Mongolia region have stepped up precautions after a herdsman was confirmed at the weekend to have the bubonic plague. The United States said Monday it would not allow foreign students to remain in the country if all of their classes are moved online in the fall over the coronavirus crisis.

