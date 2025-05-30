Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the use of technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made education more effective and accessible. He was addressing MBB University's first convocation ceremony at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, in the presence of Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

A total of 9,642 students, including those from three affiliated colleges, have completed their Graduate/Post-Graduate Degrees and Post-Graduate Diploma courses from this university. Among them, 135 meritorious students were awarded gold medals.

Speaking at the event, Saha, who is also the Education Minister of the state, said that the state government has taken the initiative to develop Maharaja Bir Bikram University as an advanced university with overall quality, and in this regard, the government is moving forward with a far-reaching plan.

He said that the convocation ceremony is a special moment in the lives of degree-winning students.

"Our country has had a tradition of education systems since ancient times. Earlier, students from abroad used to come to study at Nalanda University in our country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously trying to revive this tradition of education. Based on the traditional culture and values of our country, a new National Education Policy has been launched after many years," he said.

Saha said that the new National Education Policy is also being implemented in state educational institutions.

India's contributions to mathematics, science, yoga, and philosophy are still recognised worldwide. The new National Education Policy-2020 has incorporated this glorious tradition into the modern curriculum. In line with this vision, a course on the Indian Knowledge System has been introduced at M.B.B. University. To further broaden the career opportunities of students, the Chief Minister also mentioned the plan to introduce B.B.A., M.B.A., B.C.A., M.C.A., B.Sc., and M.Sc. courses in Biotechnology at M.B.B. University," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the use of technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made education more effective and accessible.

"Assistant Professors have already been appointed for colleges. New colleges are being opened under government initiatives. Tuition fees have been waived for girls. Schemes like the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Samachar Yojana have also been launched. Free scooties are being distributed to eligible students," he said.

The Chief Minister told the degree graduates that as they step into the next stage of life, they will have to face various challenges.

"However, one has to face every challenge with competence and skill and move forward in life." He urged the students to show respect to everyone and remain humble, he added. (ANI)

