New Delhi, May 30: The Centre approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, aiming to revise salaries and pensions for over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. However, the commission’s progress so far raises doubts about meeting the target implementation date of January 1, 2026. With the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ending on December 31, 2025, only seven months remain for the new commission’s recommendations to take effect — a timeline that now appears increasingly unrealistic.

While the Terms of Reference (ToR) have been circulated among key ministries like Defence, Home, and Personnel for review, the official appointment of the commission’s chairman and members is still pending. A government circular last month invited applications from eligible officials to fill 35 posts on a deputation basis, yet the formal structure of the commission remains incomplete. 8th Pay Commission Set To Boost Salaries: Here’s What a Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean for Govt Employees.

Historically, previous pay commissions have taken 12 to 18 months to complete their evaluations and submit final recommendations. Given this, a January 2026 implementation appears unlikely. If delayed, employees retiring on or after January 1, 2026, may not see immediate benefits from the pay revision. However, as with past instances — notably during the 7th Pay Commission — they are expected to receive arrears once the recommendations are implemented. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Approve Terms of Reference? Fitment Factor Talks To Begin After ToR Clearance.

Despite reassurances, the delay could impact financial planning for thousands of soon-to-retire employees who may have expected higher pensions and benefits under the revised structure. A senior government official has already hinted that the financial implications of the 8th Pay Commission may only be factored into the 2026-27 Budget, making timely implementation even more uncertain. Until formal appointments are made and the Commission begins work in earnest, a delay appears almost inevitable.

