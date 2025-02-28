Chennai, Feb 29 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK and the BJP on Friday condemned a DMK district office bearer for allegedly making controversial remarks targeting the district officials.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed the DMK district secretaries were acting like 'petty kings' and the act of DMK Dharmapuri East District secretary P Dharmaselvan threatening the entire district administration, including the collector and Superintendent of Police, was "highly condemnable".

"This is an example of how such threats are being made by DMK members not only in Dharmapuri but also throughout Tamil Nadu. It is strongly condemnable that DMK ministers and district secretaries are acting like petty kings in the monarchy led by @mkstalin and are threatening government officials into submitting to their whims," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X.

One could hardly imagine the plight of the common man if they were to be threatened by such persons. "The solution to this problem will be to end this lawlessness," Palaniswami said.

Lashing out at the ruling DMK dispensation over 'deteriorating' law and order in the state, BJP state chief K Annamalai said sexual violence was on the rise, and there was no safety even for school children. And the latest was a threat issued by the DMK functionary, he said.

"While Tamil Nadu is plunged in darkness, the Chief Minister Thiru Stalin keeps posting videos daily," Annamalai said in a post on X.

In an audio clip that went viral, Dharmaselvan could be heard allegedly warning officials with transfers 'if they don't listen' to him.

Dharmaselvan took charge as district secretary recently.

"No one can interfere. You cannot change those people by telling them as you think. I can change them by writing a letter. You should understand that, right? Collector should listen to what I say, the SP should listen to what I say. ..if they don't, they will not be there," he could be heard saying in the leaked audio clip.

