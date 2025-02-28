New Delhi, February 28: The Central Government’s approval for the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission has brought focus to the fitment factor and other key aspects concerning the revision of salaries and pensions for central government employees and retirees. The fitment factor, a multiplier applied to the base salaries and pensions, is crucial in determining the new pay scales.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), has emphasized that the fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission should be equal to or higher than the 2.57 figure proposed by the 7th Pay Commission. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees To Get 50% Salary Hike? Know Implementation Timeline and Other Details.

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has advocated for a fitment factor of at least 2.57 in the upcoming 8th Pay Commission to ensure a substantial salary increase for central government employees, reported NDTV. This recommendation aims to address inflation and the rising cost of living. 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the basic pay and pensions of government employees. The 7th Pay Commission had implemented a fitment factor of 2.57, which elevated the minimum salary from INR 7,000 to INR 18,000. Building on this, a similar or higher fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission would further enhance the minimum salary.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of NC-JCM, emphasized the necessity of a fitment factor of 2.86 or higher, considering the decade-long interval between pay revisions. He stated, “We are looking at a fitment factor of 2.86 at least, considering that this kind of revision happens only once in 10 years.” If this recommendation is accepted, the minimum salary could rise from INR 18,000 to approximately INR 51,480 (₹18,000 x 2.86).

The NC-JCM is also advocating for a uniform fitment factor across all pay bands, ensuring equitable salary adjustments for employees at different levels. This approach aims to maintain consistency and fairness in salary revisions.

As the government initiates the process for the 8th Pay Commission, these recommendations will undergo thorough evaluation. The final decision on the fitment factor will significantly impact the financial well-being of central government employees and pensioners, aiming to align their compensation with current economic realities.

