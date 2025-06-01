Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): AIADMK on Sunday announced that IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal will be its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19 this year.

"With the approval of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, we are announcing candidates for Rajya Sabha. IS Inbadurai, M Dhanapal will contest on behalf of AIADMK," AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy told reporters.

Munusamy also said that AIADMK will allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to its alliance partner DMDK in 2026 when the vacancy arises.

Earlier this week, the DMK announced its candidates for the election and allocated one seat to Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiyam.

According to a DMK release, Salma, Advocate P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam are its candidates.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, each candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat. The DMK-led INDIA bloc, with 158 MLAs (DMK: 133, Congress:17, VCK: 4, CPI: 2, CPM: 2), is poised to win four seats comfortably.

Actor Kamal Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Miam at a public meeting in Madurai in 2018. Makkal Needhi Miam did not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, and instead it campaigned for the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the State. In return, the DMK had promised a Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

Makkal Needhi Miam had secured 2.62% of the votes in the 2021 State Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has courted a political controversy with his alleged remarks claiming that "Kannada has its roots in Tamil."

Haasan reiterated his faith in "law and democracy" on Friday while responding to the ongoing controversy surrounding his purported remark on the Kannada language during the promotion of his movie 'Thug Life' in Chennai.

Terming India as a "democratic country," the actor stated that he won't "apologise" to anyone for his actions if he is "not wrong". Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded a public apology from him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannada people. (ANI)

