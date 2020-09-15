New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Hailing the Union Cabinet's decision to establish an AIIMS at Darbhanga in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said this will provide super speciality health care to the people of the state and also create a large pool of doctors and other health workers.

The AIIMS, Darbhanga will come up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a total cost of Rs 1,264 crore, an official statement said.

"I am heartily thankful to PM @narendramodi & Union Cabinet for approving the establishment of new AIIMS at Darbhanga, Bihar. This will provide super specialty health care to the people of Bihar & also create large pool of doctors and other health workers," Nadda tweeted.

The new AIIMS is likely to be completed within 48 months from the date of the approval by the Centre.

