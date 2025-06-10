Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 10 (ANI): Tripura is set to receive expert guidance and support from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to further enhance its health infrastructure and services.

AIIMS Director M Srinivas announced this during a press conference on Monday at the Council Room of AGMC and GBP Hospitals in Agartala.

The AIIMS team, led by Srinivas, was visiting the state at the invitation of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The delegation, which arrived on June 7, has undertaken extensive visits to AGMC, GBP, TMC, and IGM hospitals to assess the present health infrastructure and service delivery. They interacted with doctors, health workers, and patients to understand the ground realities.

Addressing the media, Srinivas said, "We are here at the request of the Chief Minister, who shared his comprehensive vision for the development of healthcare in Tripura. We held detailed discussions on infrastructure enhancement, medical education, super-speciality services, and overall management of AGMC and GBP Hospitals."

He further informed that a detailed report of their observations would be compiled and submitted to the authorities in Delhi, after which an action plan would be formulated. AIIMS will also organise training programs in the future to enhance the skills of doctors, nurses, and lab technicians in Tripura.

AIIMS delegation member Ramesh Agarwal highlighted the state's commendable health indicators, particularly the infant mortality rate, which is lower than the national average.

"This is a reflection of the efficient healthcare system in Tripura," he noted, adding that having a doctor as the Chief Minister is a significant advantage for the state's healthcare development.

The press conference was also attended by other AIIMS delegates-- Laxmitej Undavalli and Aruna Kumari--along with Health Director Tapan Majumder, GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Shankar Chakraborty, and AGMC Principal Professor Anup Saha.

This collaborative initiative marks a major step towards transforming Tripura's healthcare landscape with expert intervention and capacity-building support from AIIMS.

Speaking to ANI, Srinivas said, "The Chief Minister and Health Minister of the state invited us. He has a lot of commitments and is deeply concerned about how we can enhance the quality of health services in Tripura. Over the past three days, we conducted visits -- we inspected the medical college, observed secondary care facilities, spoke with doctors and patients, and gathered extensive feedback. We will now prepare a summary of our findings and submit it to the state government."

Sankar Chakrabarty, MS GBP Hospital, told ANI, "First, I would like to express my gratitude to the team of four doctors who came from Delhi under the leadership of M Srinivas. The team included Ramesh Agarwal, Runa Kumari, and Laxmi Das. They came at the invitation of the Chief Minister. The purpose of inviting them was to review the services in our hospitals and to explore how we can upgrade those hospitals and provide better services to the people." (ANI)

