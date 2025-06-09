New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy, in a closely coordinated search and rescue operation with the Coast Guard, DG Shipping and other stakeholders, safely rescued 18 out of 22 crew members of the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503 after a fire broke out.

"The inputs of the incident were received at IFC IOR at about 0930 hr on June 9. INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft were immediately deployed by the Indian Navy to render necessary assistance, and at about 1630 hr, 18 out of 22 crew members were safely rescued by Surat. First aid has been rendered to the injured crew members, and the ship is presently proceeding to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical management," the Navy said in a statement.

According to the Indian Navy, the vessel was carrying 22 crew members, including 8 Chinese, 6 Taiwanese, 5 Myanmarese, and 3 Indonesian nationals. Following the explosion and escalation of the fire, the crew abandoned the ship.

"18 crew members have been rescued, while four remain missing. A search and rescue operation is currently underway," it said.

The MV had reported an internal container explosion and a resultant major fire onboard. The incident occurred at around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal, Kerala and 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.

According to a release, preliminary reports suggest that 10-15 containers have fallen overboard.

The vessel was en route from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, with an expected time of arrival (ETA) on 10 June. The fire rapidly engulfed the midsection of the vessel, which is currently adrift.

"The Flag Administration of Singapore has been formally notified. The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), India, has instructed the ship's owners to immediately engage qualified salvors and firefighting experts," the release stated.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) initiated an immediate response, deploying two Dornier aircraft equipped with life rafts for aerial surveillance and situational assessment. Five ICG ships, including specialised firefighting and pollution response vessels, have been mobilised to the incident site.

As per the release, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, activated the International Safety Net (ISN), prompting nearby merchant vessels MV AMBRA and MV ONE MARVEL to divert and assist in the rescue effort. The distress alert was initially relayed by MV Cape Valencia to MRCC Mumbai.

The vessel continues to emit dense smoke, and the onboard fire poses a risk of further explosions and structural failure. Maritime traffic in the area has been advised to maintain a safe distance from the vessel.

