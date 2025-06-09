Navi Mumbai, June 9: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his Pakistani wife to death in their rented home in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, before taking his own life. The couple’s two children were at school when the brutal attack occurred, leaving the neighbourhood stunned. The victim, Sapna Nutandas Das, suffered multiple stab wounds, while her husband inflicted fatal injuries on himself using the same knife. Police say the murder-suicide was a sudden act following a heated argument.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the incident took place on Monday morning at the Dolphin Pride Society in Sector 34, Kharghar. The husband, identified as Nutandas alias Sanjay Sachdev, was found dead alongside his wife Sapna Nutandas Das. Neighbours and family members revealed that the couple frequently fought, with the husband described as being short-tempered. The children, aged 10 and 6, were at school when the tragic event unfolded. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Driver Held for Abusing 4-Year-Old Student Inside School Van.

The victim’s sister, Sangeeta Sevak Makhija, residing nearby, was alerted by neighbours after the children found no response at home. Upon entering the flat, she discovered both Sapna and Nutandas in a pool of blood. Police confirmed that the husband used a kitchen knife to attack his wife, stabbing her neck, back, and shoulder before turning the weapon on himself. No suicide note was recovered, indicating the act was a sudden and impulsive response to the argument. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself Over Harassment by Private Moneylender in Koparkhairane.

Police investigations further revealed that the family had moved to Navi Mumbai six months ago on a long-term visa. The husband was reportedly unemployed and searching for work, which may have contributed to the tensions at home. The Kharghar police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and continue to probe the circumstances leading up to the fatal attack.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).