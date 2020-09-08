Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) The AIMIM boycotted the Telangana Legislative Assembly proceedings on Tuesday when the House passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao posthumously.

"AIMIM MLAs boycotted Telangana Assembly proceedings following a resolution that proposed Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao. As Prime Minister, Rao failed to protect Babri Masjid from demolition & his communal politics is well known," AIMIM tweeted.

The Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the countrys highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao posthumously on the occasion of his ongoing birth centenary celebrations and alsoinstall his statue in the Parliament premises.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was adopted by the House. The opposition Congress and BJP supported the resolution.

The AIMIM with seven members is the second largest party in the 120-member House after the ruling TRS (100 members).

