Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday staged a protest in Kanpur against the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup match, scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The workers shouted slogans including "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Bharat Zindabad."

The protestors also burned fliers that contained the Photos of Pakistan Army Chief, Asif Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at the protest AIMIM Kanpur vice president, Noor Ala said, "We are holding the protest against the India and Pakistan match. Operation Sindoor is ongoing and we want Indian Army to take wickets of terrorists in the battle field, instead of wickets falling in the cricket field."

He added, "Pulwama attack happened and soldiers were martyred in that attack and our wounds are still fresh and by playing this match and by playing this match, salt is being rubbed on our wounds."

The clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, usually a highly-anticipated contest during Asia Cup/ICC events due to no bilateral series being played between both nations after 2013 due to strained political relations, has met with immense opposition this time from political front and fans alike following the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and Indian Armed Forces' consequent launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror.

Meanwhile, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body of 36 affiliated associations representing scores of workers and technicians from the Media and Entertainment Industry, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to stop the telecast of the upcoming India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, calling the match's telecasting an "affront to the memory of our martyrs and an insensitivity to the grief of their families."

In their letter to PM Modi, FWICE said, "We, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body of 36 affiliated associations representing scores of workers and technicians from the Media & Entertainment Industry, wish to place before you a matter of utmost sensitivity and concern." (ANI)

