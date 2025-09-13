Guwahati, September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Guwahati on Sunday and participate in celebrations marking the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. During the visit, he will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, officials said. Celebrated musician Dr. Hazarika continues to inspire generations with his musical legacy and is a cultural icon in modern Assam. His songs have been translated into several languages, most prominently Hindi and Bangla.

Speaking to ANI, Assam Minsiter Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 18,000 crore. Today's programme is that the PM will attend celebrations to commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika." On Sunday, the Prime Minister attended the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer, lyricist and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, Guwahati, at around 5 pm. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Nearly 1,200 artists will come together to perform a selection of Dr Hazarika's iconic songs in front of the Prime Minister, reflecting the deep cultural legacy of the music maestro. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Uddhav Thackeray Says ‘Now PM Narendra Modi Should Tell How Blood and Cricket Can Flow Together’.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across Guwahati ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. Security agencies and the state administration have deployed personnel at key venues, while traffic restrictions have been announced to ensure smooth movement during the programme. On September 14, PM Modi will travel to Darrang district, where he will lay the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 3,600 crore, including the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a GNM School and a nursing college. He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road and infrastructure projects and address a public meeting at around 11 am. ‘India Committed to Peace and Prosperity’: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Sushila Karki on Becoming Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister.

Further, the Prime Minister will visit Numaligarh in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the Assam Bio-ethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The plant is aimed at promoting clean energy, cutting carbon emissions and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at NRL, a major petrochemical project expected to add value to Assam's industrial growth. These projects, according to officials, are expected to boost connectivity, healthcare, industrial capacity and clean energy adoption in Assam, while creating new employment opportunities.

