Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Asserting that Muslims will not give up their rights on Waqf, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday said his party will continue to fight for Waqf.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator and floor leader, was addressing a gathering who assembled at Dharna Chowk here as part of a protest called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"Those people who think that they want to weaken our morale through this law...neither our morale is down nor is it going to decline. Neither we are ready to give up our Shariat, nor Hijab and we are not ready to give up our Waqf. We will continue to fight for our rights within the ambit of democracy and law,” Akbaruddin Owaisi, younger brother of party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, said.

He further alleged that the new law was made to destroy Waqf properties and not to protect Waqf, adding "this law has to be taken back".

