New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday appealed to all secular political parties, including the BJP's allies, and members of Parliament to strongly oppose the Waqf bill and not vote in its favour under any circumstances.

Its appeal came a day before the Lok Sabha takes up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage. The Rajya Sabha is expected to take it up on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Bill when presented in Parliament but also vote against it to "prevent the BJP's communal agenda".

The Bill is not only based on discrimination and injustice but also directly contradicts the provisions of fundamental rights under articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution, he said in a statement.

Through the Bill, the BJP aims to weaken Waqf laws and pave the way for seizure and destruction of Waqf properties, Rahmani alleged.

"Even with the existence of the Places of Worship Act, the issue of searching for temples in every mosque is continuously escalating. If this amendment is passed, there will be a surge in illegitimate governmental and non-governmental claims on Waqf properties, making it easier for collectors and district magistrates to seize them," he said.

The AIMPLB president further said in his appeal that these amendments would lead to the abolition of Waqf by-user, removal of exemptions from the Law of Limitation, inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, and the reduction of powers of Waqf tribunals -- changes that would effectively strip Waqf properties of their legal protections.

"Additionally, the inclusion of government entities (central and state governments, municipal corporations and semi-autonomous bodies) in this Act, along provision for government claims to be resolved by collectors or district magistrates instead of a Waqf tribunal, is an amendment that would legitimise government encroachment on Waqf properties," he said.

It is also necessary to mention that these protections are granted to religious endowments of other communities as well and, thus, exclusively targeting Muslim Waqf properties is an act of discrimination and injustice, Rahmani claimed.

"I expect you and your party will strongly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, when it will be tabled in Parliament tomorrow (Wednesday) and will not disappoint lakhs of Muslim citizens across the nation who have faith in you and whom you represent. In anticipation of your positive action," he said in his appeal.

