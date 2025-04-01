Bengaluru, April 1: Diesel prices in Karnataka have increased following the state government’s decision to raise the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on diesel by 3%, effective April 1. According to a government notification issued on Tuesday, the tax has been raised from 18.4% to 21.17%.

The Akhila Karnataka Petroleum Dealers Association estimates that diesel prices per litre may increase by INR 2-2.75. Despite this, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister LK Atheeq stated that Karnataka still has the lowest diesel prices in South India. As of now, diesel is priced at INR 88.99 per litre, while petrol is priced at INR 102.92 per litre. Nandini Milk Price Hike: Karnataka Government Approves INR 4 per Litre Increase in Nandini Milk Prices.

Diesel Price Hike in Karnataka

The increase in diesel prices is expected to push up transportation costs, which could be passed on to consumers already grappling with rising expenses. The state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is facing criticism for multiple price hikes affecting daily life. Alcohol Prices To Go Up in Karnataka? Liquor Price Set To Rise As CM Siddaramaiah Announces Excise Rates Review.

Starting this month, Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will begin collecting a user fee for solid waste management along with property tax. Additional cost burdens include a 15% increase in bus fares, a Metro fare hike of up to 71%, an INR 4 per litre rise in milk prices, and higher electricity tariffs. Power fixed charges will further increase by INR 25 in 2025-26, INR 30 in 2026-27, and INR 40 in 2027-28.

