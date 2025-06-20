India News | Air India Cancels 8 Flights, 4 of Them Int'l Services

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Birthday: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Greets President, Says 'May She Be Blessed With a Long Life '.

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Air India said four domestic flights -- AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai -- have been cancelled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)