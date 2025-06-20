India News | Air India Cancels 8 Flights, 4 of Them Int'l Services

Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 11:04 AM IST
India News | Air India Cancels 8 Flights, 4 of Them Int'l Services

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Air India has cancelled eight flights, including four international services, on Friday due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons, the airline said.

Air India said its teams on the ground are making alternative arrangements for the passengers to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest.

It has also offered full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling to passengers, the airline said.

The international flights to be cancelled were AI906 from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi, and AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Air India said four domestic flights -- AI874 from Pune to Delhi, AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai -- have been cancelled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

