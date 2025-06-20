Kolkata, June 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. In a post on social media platform X, Banerjee wrote, "My warmest wishes to Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her birthday." 'Her Life, Leadership Inspire Crores': PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to President Droupadi Murmu.

"May she be blessed with a long life, good health, and profound happiness as she continues to serve the nation with grace and dedication," she added. Murmu, who is India's first tribal president and assumed the office in 2022, turned 67 on Friday.

