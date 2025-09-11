New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A Singapore-bound Air India flight from Delhi, which was scheduled for September 10, was delayed due to a cabin cooling issue prior to departure, the airline confirmed.

According to an Air India spokesperson, passengers were regularly updated about the delay, and ground staff at Delhi airport provided assistance, including refreshments and meals.

The flight, AI2380, later departed at 05:36 hrs IST after the aircraft was changed.

"Flight AI2380 operating from Delhi to Singapore on September 10 was delayed due to a cabin cooling issue on ground prior to departure. Passengers were regularly kept informed of the delay and our ground colleagues in Delhi extended all support to passengers at the airport, including providing refreshments and meals. The flight departed at 0536 hrs IST after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our top priorities," the Airline added.

Meanwhile, in response to ongoing protests and unrest in Nepal, Air India on Wednesday announced that it is operating special flights from Delhi to Kathmandu and back on Wednesday and Thursday to assist stranded passengers.

In a post on X, Air India expressed gratitude to the government and other agencies for their swift coordination in facilitating the special flights in the interest of passengers.

"Air India is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal. Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow," the post said.

The post added on X, "We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport. For further assistance, please contact our 24x7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

In a related development, IndiGo announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport, which was closed earlier due to Gen Z protests.

The airline issued a travel advisory informing passengers about the latest update and encouraging them to stay informed about their flight schedules. (ANI)

