Patna, September 11: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, was gunned down in Patna's Munna Chak area under Chitragupt Nagar police station, according to Parichay Kumar, SP East. According to police, Rai was shot by criminals who were chasing him in an ambush.

"The deceased, a resident of Vaishali Raghopur, currently lived in Munna Chak, had returned from some work in a four-wheeler and started buying some food items from a hotel in the street just before his house, when the criminals fired six bullets at him, due to which he fell on the ground. On receiving the information of the incident, the Chitragupt Nagar police station, located at a distance of a few steps, reached the spot," Parichay Kumar said. Rai was quickly shifted to PMCH hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Munger: RJD’s Bihar General Secretary Pankaj Yadav Shot at 3 Times During Morning Walk, Probe Launched.

RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead in Patna

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Rajkumar Rai shot dead by unidentified assailants in Munnachak area. Police investigation underway.#PatnaNews #BiharNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/e4Bgwtvvga — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

SP East Parichay Kumar confirmed that CCTV footage from the area shows two criminals involved in the attack. Six bullet shells have been recovered from the scene. He said, "The deceased was associated with a political party and also had some land-related business."

Currently, Eastern SP Parichay Kumar, ASP Sadar Shri Abhinav, Kankarbagh police station in-charge Abhay Kumar, along with Chitragupt Nagar police station in-charge, are investigating the case. Bihar Shocker: BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Shot Dead in Patna by 2 Unidentified Assailants; Just Days After Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder Outside His Home.

Meanwhile, a CBI court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday sentenced the accused, Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Sonu Kumar Gupta, to life imprisonment with a total fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh in the Rajdeo murder case. The CBI registered the instant case on September 15, 2016, on the request of the Bihar Government and notification from the Government of India, and took over the investigation earlier registered at Police Station, Siwan (Bihar) under Sections 302, 120-B, 34 of IPC & Section 27 of Arms Act against unknown persons, said the CBI in a press release.

It was alleged in the FIR that on May 13, 2016, Rajdeo Ranjan (deceased), a news reporter, was shot dead. After investigation, CBI filed the first supplementary Charge Sheet on December 21, 2016, against Sonu Kumar Soni and subsequently the second supplementary Charge Sheet against the accused persons, namely Mohd. Shabauddin, Mohd Azharuddin beg alias Laddan Miya, Vijay Kumar Gupta, Rohit Soni, Rajesh Kumar, Rishu Jaiswal, Sonu Kumar Gupta and Sonu Soni U/s 120 B r/w 302 IPC & U/s 27 Arms Act.

Sonu Kumar Soni is being tried before the Juvenile Court. During the trial, Mohd. Shahabuddin expired, and the case against him was abated. The Court, after the trial, found merit in the charges against the accused persons and sentenced them accordingly. The Court has directed the District Legal Service Authority, Muzaffarpur, to give compensation to the victim as per the Law, said the CBI.

