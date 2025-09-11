New Delhi, September 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech, saying it is among the most celebrated and inspiring moments in our history. On this day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered a speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, regarded as one of the most iconic and remarkable speeches, which described and presented India to the world.

Sharing the speech, PM Modi wrote on X, "This speech by Swami Vivekananda, delivered in Chicago on this day in 1893, is widely regarded as a watershed moment."

PM Modi Shares Swami Vivekananda’s Iconic Chicago Speech

This speech by Swami Vivekananda, delivered in Chicago on this day in 1893, is widely regarded as a watershed moment. Emphasising harmony and universal brotherhood, he passionately spoke about the ideals of Indian culture on the world stage. It is truly among the most celebrated… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2025

"Emphasising harmony and universal brotherhood, he passionately spoke about the ideals of Indian culture on the world stage. It is truly among the most celebrated and inspiring moments in our history," the post further reads.

Swami Vivekanand preached about religious tolerance and called for an end to fanaticism in his speech, which he started with the words hardly used in formal addresses in those times -- "Sisters and Brothers of America".

This was reportedly met with a standing ovation that lasted more than two minutes and introduced India and the Hindu faith to America. During the speech, he made a passionate plea for religious tolerance and syncretism, which remain relevant even today.

His opening para reads, "It fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us. I thank you in the name of the most ancient order of monks in the world; I thank you in the name of the mother of religions; and I thank you in the name of the millions and millions of Hindu people of all classes and sects."

Swamiji introduced Hindu philosophy to the world, and he created an awe in the assembly. "I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.”

In his speech, he described how Hindus were tolerant and gave shelter to the persecuted. “I am proud to tell you that we have gathered in our bosom the purest remnant of the Israelites, who came to southern India and took refuge with us in the very year in which their holy temple was shattered to pieces by Roman tyranny. I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation.”

The speech also reflected the deep thoughts about tolerance in Hinduism. "I will quote to you, brethren, a few lines from a hymn which I remember to have repeated from my earliest boyhood, which is every day repeated by millions of human beings: ‘As the different streams having their sources in different places all mingle their water in the sea, so, O Lord, the different paths which men take through different tendencies, various though they appear, crooked or straight, all lead to Thee'."

He quoted from the Gita to reinforce the thought of oneness, stating, "The present convention, which is one of the most august assemblies ever held, is in itself a vindication, a declaration to the world, of the wonderful doctrine preached in the Gita: ‘Whosoever comes to Me, through whatsoever form, I reach him; all men are struggling through paths which in the end lead to Me'." Swami Vivekananda highlighted the divisions and intolerance among the people worldwide 132 years ago, which remain even today.

"Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilisation, and sent whole nations to despair. Had it not been for these horrible demons, human society would be far more advanced than it is now," he said.

"But their time is come; and I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honour of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal," Swamiji said, giving hope and presenting the true spirit of Hinduism and Indians.

